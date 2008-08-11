Lonza Sets Up Engineering Unit

Lonza has created Lonza Engineering, a new business based in China that will provide engineering, facility design, and maintenance services for the Chinese market. Lonza has had a dedicated team building its own regulatory-compliant pharmaceutical and food ingredient plants in China since the mid-1990s. "This new business unit is a very logical expansion of our existing strengths in manufacturing of complex products," says Lukas Utiger, head of life science ingredients at Lonza. Company employees from Switzerland and China will manage the unit, which includes 130 technical experts.
