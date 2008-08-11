Marine Products R&D Pact Is Established

British specialty chemical producer Croda has formed a three-year R&D collaboration with Aquapharm Biodiscovery, a Scottish marine biotechnology company. The deal will provide Croda with an exclusive license to novel marine-derived natural products identified from Aquapharm's microbial library. Potential markets for the products include skin and hair care. Aquapharm will receive research funding from Croda as well as milestone payments and royalties on any commercialized products.
