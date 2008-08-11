The Medicines Company Buys A German Firm

The Medicines Co. has acquired Germany's Curacyte Discovery and its lead compound, CU-2010, a small-molecule serine protease inhibitor that is being developed for the prevention of surgical blood loss. TMC, based in Parsippany, N.J., paid about $22 million and will make an additional payment of about $16 million to Curacyte's owners if CU-2010 makes it to Phase II clinical trials. TMC expects Phase I testing to start later this year.
