Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanocrystalline Diamond

August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

John Angus presumes in his letter that the nanocrystalline diamond used in our work (Cryst. Growth Des. 2007, 7, 2298) contained up to 10% sp2 carbon in the grain boundaries and concludes that the source of the conductivity in our diamond samples was due to grain boundary material and not doping by hydrogen (C&EN, March 10, page 9). Actually, we reported that surface conductivity was detectable only on the diamond samples terminated with hydrogen, thus excluding that the effect was due to sp2 carbon.

To further explore the conductivity in diamond, we hydrogenated a natural diamond cube and applied platinum electrodes at its two opposite sides. Using an ohmmeter, we obtained in-air resistances on the order of 1 MΩ. After application of an equatorial belt of Baysilone paste, a highly insulating sticky material, we repeated the measurement by applying the electrodes at the same sides of the diamond cube (i.e., the paste-free sides normal to the belt). Although the diamond cube had an edge length of 5 mm, we observed resistances on the same order and even smaller ones. Because of the electrically insulating belt interrupting the water layer on the diamond surface, we can only assume that in the present scenario, the conductivity on it cannot be understood on the basis of the transfer doping model (Science 2007, 318, 1424), which requires a superficial water layer on the hydrogenated site as a prerequisite.

Andrei P. Sommer, Dan Zhu
Ulm, Germany
Horst-Dieter Försterling
Marburg, Germany

Correction

July 21, page 57: High school students who won Bayer’s recent environmental film festival were identified incorrectly in this photo. They are the ones wearing sunglasses: Benjamin Swanson (from left), Dylan Morris, Ben Kepner, and Andrew Benton.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Edges Ease Surface Oxidation Of Metals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular Symmetry Sets Surface Disco Dance Moves
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covering Up For A Clear View

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE