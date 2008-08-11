More On Nomenclature

Most of the problems seem to arise when naming carboxylic acid derivatives using the common name as the base. Such errors occur frequently in published articles (editors please note), research proposals (which are sent to us for review), and even in chemical suppliers’ catalogs. For example, if you want to buy acrylyl chloride from Aldrich, Lancaster, or Fluka, you will not find it in their catalogs. It is listed as acryloyl chloride (incorrect: for all carboxylic acid derivatives, “-ic acid” becomes “-yl chloride,” so butanoic acid becomes butanoyl chloride, but butyric acid becomes butyryl chloride). Now that’s not a huge problem if you are using the hard-copy catalog, because you will probably come across acryloyl chloride while you are skimming through the list and recognize it as the compound you want, but incorrectly named. However, if you only use an electronic search capability, you may be led to believe that nobody sells the stuff anymore.