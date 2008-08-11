PolyOne Licenses Battelle Patents

Plastics compounder PolyOne has licensed a series of biobased plasticizer patents from Battelle, an independent research organization. Using the patents, PolyOne plans to develop renewable specialty plasticizers and plasticizer-containing vinyl compounds. According to PolyOne, the global market for traditional petroleum-derived plasticizers is $11 billion per year, 20% of which is for specialty plasticizers.
