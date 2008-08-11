Advertisement

Business

SQM Will Invest $1 Billion in Chile

August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has announced a plan to invest $1 billion by 2010 to expand production of a number of basic chemicals there. In Salar de Atacama, the company will expand capacity for potassium chloride and potassium sulfate by a combined 250,000 metric tons per year. In Coya Sur it is expanding potassium nitrate capacity by 300,000 metric tons. SQM plans a 25% expansion of iodine and nitrates at its Nueva Victoria and Pampa Blanca plants. And it is set to complete a 10,000-metric-ton lithium carbonate expansion later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

