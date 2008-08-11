Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Scientific Misconduct Sanctions May Not Be As Severe As Expected

August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

When a scientist is found guilty of misconduct—categorized as falsification, fabrication, or plagiarism of research results—the imposed sanctions are generally assumed to end the scientific career of the perpetrator. To the contrary, a study by ethicists Jon F. Merz of the University of Pennsylvania and Barbara K. Redman of Wayne State University reveals that a significant number of guilty scientists manage to recover from the initial setbacks stemming from their misconduct and continue useful scientific lives elsewhere (Science 2008, 321, 775). Merz and Redman searched public records for scientists found guilty of misconduct in the period 1994–2001 by the Office of Research Integrity, an agency that oversees the Public Health Service, which includes the National Institutes of Health. Of the 106 individuals involved, 43 held Ph.D. and/or M.D. degrees and had established research careers. Merz and Redman found that 25 of the 43 scientists continued to publish after the misconduct findings. They also interviewed seven scientists who were willing to discuss their cases. “The picture of the consequences painted by our interviews, which shows both the hardship of punishment and the chance for redemption, is perhaps more positive than it should be,” Merz and Redman suggest. Although these cases were related to biomedical research, Merz says the observed trends probably hold up in all areas of science and engineering.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE