University Of Detroit Mercy Anniversary

THE UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT Mercy Chemistry Club, an ACS student affiliate chapter, will hold its 70th anniversary gala at 6 PM on Friday, Nov. 21, in the McNichols Campus student center ballroom. This event is intended to honor all graduates of the department of chemistry and biochemistry over the past 70 years. The black-tie celebration will include dining, dancing, tours, and presentations of current research. For more information, contact Joseph Furgal, furgaljc@students.udmercy.edu, or call Matthew Mio at (313) 993-1188.
