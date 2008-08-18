Akzo offers Silicone To Replace PTFE

AkzoNobel is debuting a nonstick coating technology positioned as a replacement for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) in the cookware market. Called NP2, the coating is a silicone-hybrid polymer that is more durable than typical ceramic-based PTFE alternatives, Akzo states. The housewares manufacturer Tramontina has launched a line of pots and pans called Eco-Friendly Cookware that employs the Akzo coating.
