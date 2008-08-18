BASF Adds Chelates

BASF has begun building a new plant at its headquarters site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, for production of Trilon M chelating agents. The plant, scheduled to be completed in 2010, will bring the company’s total capacity for chelating agents to 120,000 metric tons per year. Used in detergents, cleaning agents, and cosmetics, Trilon M is based on the trisodium salt of methylglycinediacetic acid. BASF touts the product as being particularly biodegradable.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter