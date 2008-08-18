Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biomass Combo

Producing bioplastic in switchgrass boosts the plant's value as a cellulosic feedstock

by Stephen K. Ritter
August 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Metabolix
Metabolix scientists genetically modified switchgrass, shown in a company greenhouse, to coproduce polyhydroxybutyrate.
Credit: Metabolix
Metabolix scientists genetically modified switchgrass, shown in a company greenhouse, to coproduce polyhydroxybutyrate.

SCIENTISTS at Cambridge, Mass.-based Metabolix have genetically engineered switchgrass to produce significant amounts of a biodegradable polyester within the plant's cell walls (Plant Biotechnol. J. 2008, 6, 663). The ability to coproduce a bioplastic along with a biofuel derived from the plant's cellulose boosts the prospects for using switchgrass and other nonfood crops as renewable feedstocks for biorefineries that one day are expected to economically produce fuels and chemicals.

Some bacteria naturally make polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) for energy storage, much in the way animals use fat. Metabolix has previously optimized this process by incorporating a series of genes from PHA-producing bacteria into other microbes. The genes express enzymes that convert sugars or oils into PHAs via a multistep process within the bacterial cells. Metabolix has partnered with Archer Daniels Midland through a joint venture called Telles for fermentation production of Mirel brand biodegradable PHAs for use in fibers, films, and molded goods.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kristi Snell/Metabolix
A stained switchgrass leaf contains granules of polyhydroxy- butyrate.
Credit: Kristi Snell/Metabolix
A stained switchgrass leaf contains granules of polyhydroxy- butyrate.

Now, a Metabolix research team led by Kristi D. Snell has rewired the genetic sequence of switchgrass to enable production of polyhydroxybutyrate. The polymer accumulates in beadlike granules inside chloroplasts of the plant's cells, primarily in leaves but also in stalks. In greenhouse studies, the engineered plants produced leaves with PHA content up to 3.7% dry weight. The company projects that polymer levels will need to hit 5.0 to 7.5% dry weight for commercial production to be viable.

Switchgrass PHA could be used directly as a polymer, or it could be depolymerized to form hydroxy acids for use as chemical feedstocks. Residual plant material could be burned to produce electricity, or the cellulose could be converted into liquid fuels.

The paper "represents a very good research result," says Michigan State University's Mariam B. Sticklen, an expert in genetically modified biomass crops. Sticklen stresses that coproducing bioplastics in plants is not new, but because of patent licensing the early efforts have primarily been of academic interest and have yet to pan out commercially. The Metabolix development is promising, she says, but due to regulatory hurdles it could still be years before bioplastics from engineered plants are commercially available.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Simple Acid Soak Turns Food Waste Into Plastics
BASF Grows Sweet On Renmatix Process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Poet Joins Agrivida For Ethanol Crops

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE