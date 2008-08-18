British Researchers Join Forces

Five of England’s top medical research centers and hospitals will come together next month to create what they say will be Europe’s leading health research powerhouse. Based in London, the new academic health science partnership—to be known as UCL Partners—will support more than 3,500 scientists, senior researchers, and consultants. With combined annual revenues of roughly $4 billion, the partners together treat more than 1.5 million patients every year. UCL Partners will consist of University College London (UCL), Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, Moorfields Eye Hospital, the Royal Free Hampstead Hospital, and UCL Hospitals. UCL Partners will focus initially on 10 areas of research: the nervous system, children’s health, heart disease, transplantation, immunology, ophthalmology, deafness and hearing impairment, dental and oral disease, cancer, and women’s health.
