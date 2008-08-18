CSL Will Acquire Protein Firm Talecris

Australian firm CSL is acquiring Talecris Biotherapeutics in Research Triangle Park, N.C., for $3.1 billion in cash, including $1.2 billion in debt. The combined company will have annual sales of about $4.5 billion and rank among the world’s largest providers of blood plasma-derived protein therapeutics and vaccines. Talecris was formed in 2005 by Cerberus Capital Management and Ampersand Ventures, which had acquired the former Bayer Plasma business for $590 million. In 2004, CSL bought a similar business, Aventis Behring, from Aventis for about $825 million.
