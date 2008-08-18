DSM Scores An Antibody Contract

The Munich-based biotech firm MorphoSys has enlisted DSM Biologics to conduct process development work and to manufacture MOR202, a fully human antibody targeting CD38, an immune system glycoprotein. DSM will make the drug, which is in preclinical studies to treat multiple myeloma, at its site in Groningen, the Netherlands. The deal expands an earlier relationship between the companies; Morphosys had entered into a licensing agreement with DSM and its partner Crucell to make antibodies using their Per.C6 cell line, the only commercially available human cell line for the production of antibodies and recombinant proteins. Earlier this year, Morphosys chose DSM to make clinical supplies of its lead antibody for arthritis, MOR103, at the Groningen site.
