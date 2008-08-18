Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA To Reopen Shuttered Libraries

August 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Under an agreement reached with a union of government workers last week, EPA will reopen five of six libraries it closed starting in 2006. The agency will not, however, reopen its specialized chemical library, formerly housed in the Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics, which held an extensive technical collection on pesticides and other compounds, as well as on genetically engineered organisms. At the direction of the Bush Administration, EPA’s chemical library was shut down in 2006, its holdings dispersed, and many of its journals recycled. Congress ordered EPA to reopen the libraries as part of a 2008 appropriations law (C&EN, Jan. 7, page 9). The new agreement between EPA and the American Federation of Government Employees, which settles complaints of unfair labor practices, calls for the agency to include a special chemicals section in the library that EPA is reestablishing at its Washington headquarters. “These libraries should never have been closed nor should it have taken months of bargaining to get EPA to agree to put them back in order,” says Carol Goldberg, associate director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a group that publicized the library closings and worked to restore them.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE