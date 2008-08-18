Evonik, Partner Open Solar Silicon Plant

Evonik Industries and SolarWorld have opened a solar polysilicon plant near Baden, Germany, that is part of their Joint Solar Silicon (JSSI) venture to produce silicon for the solar energy market. The two companies are using a new process that they say enables energy savings of up to 90% compared with conventional solar silicon production. The complex includes an Evonik plant making the raw material monosilane and a JSSI plant with 850 metric tons per year of polysilicon capacity. Evonik is also supplying silane chemicals to the French company Silicium de Provence and to Germany’s PV Silicon.
