Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Framework For Delivering Platinum Cancer Drugs

August 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Platinum-based antitumor agents can hitch a ride into cancer cells via metal-organic framework compounds (MOFs), according to a new report (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja803383k). Wenbin Lin and coworkers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, built the drug-delivering MOFs from terbium ion connectors and c,c,t-(diamminedichlorodisuccinato)Pt(IV) bridging ligands. They precipitated the amorphous nanoscale MOFs from an aqueous solution of the components simply by adding methanol. To prevent the MOFs from falling apart before they get to their final cellular destination, the researchers encapsulated them in amorphous silica. Lin’s team can control how quickly the MOFs release their Pt(IV) ligands—which rapidly convert into highly potent Pt(II) species inside cells—by varying the thickness of the silica shell. To ensure accurate delivery, the researchers decorated the exterior of the silica-coated MOFs with a cyclic pentapeptide that’s known to coax certain kinds of cancer cells to take in the peptide’s cargo via endocytosis. As expected, the peptide-marked MOFs selectively kill these kinds of cancer cells. The team suggests that analogous MOFs could be designed to deliver other therapeutic and imaging agents.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bacteria Template Their Own Cell-Binding Polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanofibers Guide Brain Tumor Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-Driven Assembly With Nanoparticles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE