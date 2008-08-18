Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hot News About Chili Peppers

August 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Washington
Capsaicinoids protect chili peppers from fungus transmitted by bugs.
Credit: University of Washington
Capsaicinoids protect chili peppers from fungus transmitted by bugs.

Two studies open windows on the function and biochemical impact of capsaicinoids, the family of compounds that give some chili peppers their kick. Joshua J. Tewksbury at the University of Washington and colleagues found evidence that peppers produce the chemicals as a defense against a fungus that destroys chili seeds (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0802691105). Peppers that contain various capsaicinoids have better resistance to the fungus, which is transmitted by insects that feed on the fruit. Meanwhile, Yasser A. Mahmmoud of the University of Aarhus, in Denmark, has discovered how capsaicin, the parent compound for this chemical class, raises body temperature and increases metabolism (J. Biol. Chem. 2008, 283, 21418). Mahmmoud reports that capsaicin alters the way muscle cells utilize energy produced through ATP hydrolysis. When a cell hydrolyzes ATP normally, the SERCA protein uses some of the resulting energy to pump calcium ions into a cellular compartment known as the sarcoplasmic reticulum. But capsaicin alters SERCA’s conformation and uncouples these two processes. As a result, the ATP energy isn’t used to pump calcium; instead, it’s released as heat.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Centipedes sense heat to see
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stressed Plants Destroy Damaged Chloroplasts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plant Growth Regulator Hitches A Protein Ride

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE