Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Metamaterials Bend Light To New Levels

August 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jason Valentine
Electron microscope image reveals details of a multilayer Ag/MgF2 fishnet metamaterial.
Credit: Jason Valentine
Electron microscope image reveals details of a multilayer Ag/MgF2 fishnet metamaterial.

Two breakthrough developments in the fabrication of metamaterials are reported in a pair of research papers by Xiang Zhang and coworkers at the University of California, Berkeley. Metamaterials are composites designed to have a negative index of refraction, which imparts the extraordinary capability to bend light away from or around an object made from or coated with the material. These composites could lead to lenses that permit optical imaging at the molecular level, nanocircuits for more powerful computers, and, to the thrill of science-fiction lovers, cloaking devices that render objects invisible to the human eye. In one study, Zhang and coworkers alternated thin layers of silver and magnesium fluoride on a substrate, then cut nanoscale “fishnet” patterns into the layers (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature07247). The composite, which has a negative refractive index in near-infrared light, is the first three-dimensional metamaterial in the optical region; in the past, metamaterials have been limited to thin layers or longer wavelength microwaves. In a second study, the team built a metamaterial from silver nanowires electrochemically deposited in porous aluminum oxide (Science 2008, 321, 930). This composite exhibits negative refraction down to 660 nm, the first example of a bulk metamaterial in the visible region.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanolaser changes color when stretched
Metal-free metamaterials switch between blocking and transmitting light
Holey Metal Films Go Transparent

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE