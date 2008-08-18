Road Trip For A Hydrogen Car

Last week, at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, N.J., industrial gas company Linde showcased a BMW 7 Series car powered by a hydrogen internal combustion engine. The event was a stop on a national tour sponsored by the Departments of Transportation and Energy to raise awareness of hydrogen power. Linde supplied hydrogen for the event from its Magog, Quebec, plant, which electrolyzes water with hydroelectric power.
