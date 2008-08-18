Schering-Plough Expands In China

Schering-Plough has established a wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, Shanghai Schering-Plough Pharmaceutical, by buying out its former joint-venture partners in China. In 1994, Schering-Plough partnered with Shanghai Pharmaceutical Industry Co. and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group to manufacture and sell allergy and skin-care products. According to Schering-Plough CEO Fred Hassan, the buyout is “part of Schering-Plough’s long-term global geographic expansion strategy.” The company intends to further expand its pharmaceutical business in China.
