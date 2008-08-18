Scientists And Social Issues

I want to congratulate Michael Heylin and C &EN for printing “Nuclear Weapons,” a subject that is sure to continue to raise the hackles on the necks of some readers (C&EN, July 14, page 33). It is important, in my view, for scientists to take an active role in commenting on issues that border on political and social concerns. I think he has it right!
I hope you will continue to deal with issues of this type.
Ernest G. Barr
North Manchester, Ind.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter