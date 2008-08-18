Unfair Comparison

I have no objection when an unbiased column describes the positions of Sens. Barack Obama and John McCain on issues that concern the chemical industry. However, I am disturbed when an article is published with the title, “Industry Money Flows to McCain” (C&EN, July 21, page 35).
With this title, I would have expected that the amounts given to Sen. McCain were in the millions, instead of only $250,000—sufficient to fund a single researcher for one year. Surely, the heading should have been that Sen. McCain, although favored by the chemical industry in campaign donations, received only a small amount, albeit larger than those to Sen. Obama.
Nelson Marans
Silver Spring, Md.
