Workers Strike At Potash Corp.

Unable to come to terms on a contract, some 500 workers at Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan potash mines in Patience Lake, Cory, and Allan, all in Saskatchewan, walked off the job on Aug. 7. “We have offered a top-end contract in the Saskatchewan market that will make our employees the highest paid miners in the North American potash industry,” PCS CEO Bill Doyle says. Not enough, says the United Steelworkers, the union representing the miners. It is looking for profit-based bonuses, as well as better wages, benefits, and pensions and savings plans. “The company is making enormous profits, and it is time to reflect those profits with fair wages,” USW Western Canada Director Stephen Hunt says.
