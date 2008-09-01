Agricultural Firms Investigate Corn Stover

Monsanto will join Archer Daniels Midland and Deere in a research collaboration studying new technologies and processes to turn corn stover—the inedible parts of corn—and other agriculture biomass into animal feed and biofuel. The companies will focus on methods to adjust the amount of stover that can be collected without endangering soil health and on the challenges presented by moisture in stover during transportation and storage. In the U.S., the partners estimate, an average 170-bushel-per-acre corn crop produces about 4 dry tons of corn stover per acre.
