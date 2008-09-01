Algae Pump Out Hydrocarbon Biofuels

Making Biofuels [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Anastasios Melis

When it comes to biofuels, ethanol from corn gets all the press, but redirecting the photosynthetic process to produce hydrogen or hydrocarbons is another potential source of biofuels.

Plants, cyanobacteria, and algae are all photosynthetic organisms that could be harnessed in this way. Of these, microalgae are the most efficient producers—not surprising considering that as much as 60–70% of each cell's volume is crammed with photosynthetic apparatus, and these organisms don't have roots, stems, or leaves to divert resources.

Anastasios Melis, professor of plant biology at the University of California, Berkeley, is engineering different microalgal species to maximize the generation of hydrogen and hydrocarbons. He described his group's work in a symposium sponsored by the Division of Biochemical Technology.

Although the energy content of hydrogen makes it an attractive fuel, Melis worries about the storage and transport issues associated with hydrogen. He is now investigating whether algae can produce hydrocarbon biofuels. In this context, the hydrocarbons can be viewed as hydrogen stored on carbon, Melis said.

To do this, he is engineering the alga Botryococcus braunii to produce more of the terpenoid C 30 botryococcene, a hydrocarbon that is similar to squalene in structure but difficult for cells to metabolize. Instead, the algae secrete droplets of the valuable oil. Melis' team has tinkered with the biosynthetic steps so that the algae produce more of the precursors required to make C 30 botryococcene.