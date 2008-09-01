BASF Launches BioBased Polyol ...

BASF has unveiled Pluracol Balance, a line of polyols based on nonedible castor oil that it is positioning as an alternative to petroleum-based polyols. Polyols are reacted with isocyanates to make polyurethane foams. BASF says the new polyols have up to 31% renewable content, leading to 20% renewable content in the final foams. The company is targeting furniture and bedding applications. Firms such as Dow Chemical and Cargill have introduced polyols derived from soybean oil.
