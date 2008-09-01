Chemical Explosion Kills 20 In China

At least 20 people died and 60 were injured on Aug. 26 when a chemical plant exploded in Yizhou, in the southern China region of Guangxi Zhuang. Authorities initially reported a death toll of four, but firemen found more bodies while inspecting the site. An initial blast in a workshop, the cause of which is unknown, set off additional explosions in tanks containing acetylene and formaldehyde, China's official Xinhua news agency reports. About 11,500 people living within 2 miles of the plant were evacuated. Guangxi Guangwei Chemical makes polyvinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, and calcium carbide at the site, Xinhua reports. The firm is part of Guangxi Vinylon, a state-owned conglomerate.
