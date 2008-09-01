Codexis Expands Its Partnership With Arch

Codexis and Mumbai-based Arch Pharmalabs have expanded an existing three-year supply deal. Under the new agreement, Arch will exclusively manufacture Codexis' active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates at its 10 facilities in India. Codexis develops routes for making brand-name and generic APIs using biocatalytic processes. Among the products to be manufactured are intermediates used to make generic atorvastatin, the active ingredient in Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor, as well as the API itself.
