... As Dow Debuts Biobased Antifreeze

Dow Chemical has partnered with the automotive supply company South/Win to launch Dow-branded antifreeze for boats, recreational vehicles, and vacation homes. Called Dowfrost RVR, the new product is based on food-grade propylene glycol and other ingredients that Dow calls plant derived and renewable. It will be sold at about 3,800 Wal-Mart stores in time for consumers to winterize their equipment. Dow says the decision to market directly to consumers is consistent with its new corporate branding strategy and its sustainability goals.
