Dow Forms Water Pact With Universities

Dow Chemical's water solutions business has formed a development partnership with Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and the University of Texas, Austin, under which the three will collaborate on the R&D of oxidation-resistant, reverse-osmosis membranes. According to Dow, the partnership will tackle one of the toughest technical challenges in water desalination: developing chlorine-resistant membranes that simplify the water treatment process and make highly contaminated water drinkable.
