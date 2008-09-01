Ferro Acquires BP Intermediate

Ferro Corp. has purchased BP's business in 2,6-naphthalene dicarboxylic acid, a raw material used to make liquid-crystal polymers. As part of the deal, Ferro acquired BP's plant in Zachary, La. The unit is within the fence line of Ferro's complex there and had been operated by Ferro on BP's behalf. BP continues to manufacture 2,6-naphthalene dicarboxylate, used to make the acid, at its Decatur, Ala., plant. BP made liquid-crystal polymers until it sold its engineering polymers business to Solvay in 2001.
