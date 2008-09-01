Genzyme And Advinus Target Malaria Drugs

Genzyme and the Medicines for Malaria Venture will work with India's Advinus Therapeutics to develop new drugs to treat malaria. Advinus will contribute its lead and early development capabilities to optimize compounds that target key enzymes in the malaria parasite. The compounds have been identified by a team consisting of researchers from MMV, Genzyme, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University. MMV has more than 100 industrial, academic, and other partners working on 40 drug R&D projects.
