Glaxo Signs Deal For Epilepsy Drug

GlaxoSmithKline has formed a collaboration with Valeant Pharmaceuticals to advance retigabine, a neuronal potassium channel opener for the treatment of epilepsy. Valeant will grant GSK worldwide development and commercialization rights to the compound and other backup compounds in exchange for a $125 million payment. GSK will also pay Valeant up to $545 million upon reaching certain milestones. Valeant has completed two Phase III clinical trials on the drug and expects to file a New Drug Application with FDA early next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter