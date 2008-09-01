NSF Reports Federal Funding Decline

Inflation has outpaced federal funding of academic sciences and engineering R&D for the second year in a row, according to a recent NSF report. Based on R&D expenditure surveys from universities and colleges for fiscal 2007, the report finds that federally funded R&D expenditures totaled $30.4 billion. This is an increase of only 1.1% from the previous year. However, after adjustment for inflation, it represents a 1.6% decline in constant dollars from fiscal 2006. This decline follows a 0.2% drop the previous year. This two-year shortfall in federal funding for academic R&D is "unprecedented" when compared with data collected since 1972. Federal funding for academic R&D expenditures accounted for 64% of total expenditures in 2005 but has slipped to 62% for 2007. Despite the decline in government funds, nonfederal sources of academic funding are up, due mostly to increases in R&D support from industry.
