SOPHISTICATED NEW combustion experiments put some of the strictest lower limits yet on atmospheric oxygen levels needed to allow burning. University College Dublin researchers Claire M. Belcher and Jennifer C. McElwain report the lower limit for atmospheric O 2 that will support combustion is higher than previously predicted (Science 2008, 321, 1197).

This finding has implications for the atmospheric composition of the Mesozoic Era, 251 million to 65 million years ago, during which several mass extinction events occurred that could have been caused by low oxygen levels. Because many fire records date back to this period, scientists have proposed that the atmosphere at that time had enough O 2 to support combustion. Earlier combustion experiments suggested a lower limit of 12%. The new work finds a lower limit of 15%, indicating that the Mesozoic atmosphere contained more O 2 than previously thought. Today's atmospheric O 2 hovers around 21%.

"This is the first experiment to really go after the lower O 2 limit; other experiments were more interested in general behavior and the upper limit," notes Richard Wildman, a graduate student at Caltech who recently performed burning experiments in the lab of Robert A. Berner, a geology and geophysics professor at Yale University. Berner has developed pioneering models of Mesozoic atmospheres.

Combustion experiments are difficult, and Belcher's lab, with its controlled atmosphere, took three years to set up and cost more than $1.4 million.

Belcher says the lab, in which they burned sphagnum moss, matches, wood, and paper, contains some unique features, such as a nitrogen generation plant to displace O 2 . "This combination of gas control and gas-level accuracy has not been achieved before," she says.

Belcher and McElwain also included a thermal-imaging camera, a tool not previously used in such experiments, to precisely determine the onset of combustion. "Wood and plant material will char at all ranges of O 2 , and therefore, charring itself is not a measure of combustion," Belcher says.