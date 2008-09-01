Solutia Aids Solar Power Plant

Solutia will supply its Therminol heat-transfer fluid to a solar power plant designed by the Flagsol subsidiary of Germany's Solar Millennium. The plant is now under construction in Kuraymat, Egypt, 60 miles south of Cairo. The trough-shaped mirrors of the plant will concentrate solar energy and heat an absorber pipe containing Solutia's VP-1, a eutectic mixture of diphenyl oxide and biphenyl fluid, to 400 °C. The heated fluid will create steam to run a turbine electric generator. Supplemental natural-gas-generated steam will allow the 150-MW generator to run 24 hours a day.
