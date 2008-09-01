Advertisement

Policy

U.S. Seeks Revival Of Doha Trade Talks

September 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 35
Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. is urging senior trade envoys to explore the possibility of restarting the Doha Development Round of international trade negotiations when they meet next month at the World Trade Organization in Geneva. U.S. Trade Representative Susan C. Schwab expressed hope that the September meeting could "clear the way, conceivably, for another round of ministerial engagement." An attempt to reach a breakthrough in the seven-year-old talks collapsed in July when the U.S. and India could not resolve a dispute over a proposed safeguard to protect farmers in developing countries from a surge in imports (C&EN, Aug. 4, page 30). In addition, U.S. business leaders say Brazil, China, and India must agree to eliminate tariffs in significant industrial sectors, including chemicals. Mary A. Irace, managing director of global affairs at the American Chemistry Council, the trade association representing the largest U.S. chemical manufacturers, says a commercially meaningful trade pact that includes a tariff elimination agreement for the chemical sector would be a powerful stimulus to economic growth and jobs.

