ACS 2009 National Award Winners

FOLLOWING ARE the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2009. Vignettes of the award recipients will appear in C&EN in early 2009. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, these recipients will be honored at the Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, March 24, 2009, in conjunction with the 237th ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry sponsored by Pearson Education, Alexander H. Johnstone, University of Glasgow, Scotland.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry sponsored and supported through an endowment established by Rohm and Haas, Geoffrey W. Coates, Cornell University.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research sponsored by SchrÖdinger, Mark S. Gordon, Iowa State University.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology sponsored by Air Products & Chemicals in memory of Joseph J. Breen, Margaret A. Tolbert, University of Colorado, Boulder.

ACS Award for Creative Invention sponsored by the ACS Corporation Associates, Robert H. Grubbs, California Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Creative Research & Applications of Iodine Chemistry sponsored by SQM S. A., Gerald F. Koser, University of Akron.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry sponsored by SynQuest Laboratories and Honeywell, Henry Selig, Hebrew University, Jerusalem.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Hisashi Yamamoto, University of Chicago.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Alan H. Cowley, University of Texas, Austin.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Shirley M. McBay, Quality Education for Minorities Network.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Mary F. Singleton, University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (retired).

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution sponsored by Research Corporation, Moses N. F. Lee, Hope College.

ACS Award for Team Innovation sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Hai-Ying Chen, Johnson Matthey; Neal W. Currier, Cummins; Howard S. Hess, Johnson Matthey; Bradlee J. Stroia, Cummins; Aleksey Yezerets, Cummins.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Peter W. Carr, University of Minnesota.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Benny D. Freeman, University of Texas, Austin.

ACS Award in Chromatography sponsored by Supelco, Nobuo Tanaka, Kyoto Institute of Technology, Japan.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Jacob N. Israelachvili, University of California, Santa Barbara.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association, George G. I. Moore, 3M.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by Aldrich Chemical, Daniel G. Nocera, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry sponsored by Dow Chemical Co. Foundation, Odile Eisenstein, University of Montpellier 2, France.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Takuzo Aida, University of Tokyo.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Garnet K-L. Chan, Cornell University.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology sponsored by Waters Corp., Abraham M. Lenhoff, University of Delaware.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Omar M. Yaghi, University of California, Los Angeles.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry sponsored by ACS, Robert G. Parr, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society sponsored by ACS, Mary Virginia Orna, College of New Rochelle.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry sponsored by Organic Reactions and Organic Syntheses, Andrew Streitwieser, University of California, Berkeley.

Arthur W. Adamson Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Surface Chemistry sponsored by ACS, David A. King, Cambridge University.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic & Bioorganic Chemistry sponsored by Alfred R. Bader, Kevin M. Smith, Louisiana State University.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management sponsored by Dow Chemical, Gregg A. Zank, Dow Corning.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Endowment, James P. Collman, Stanford University.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods sponsored by the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment and the Purdue Borane Research Fund, Scott E. Denmark, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sally B. Mitchell, East Syracuse-Minoa Central High School, East Syracuse, N.Y.

Arthur C. Cope Award sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Manfred T. Reetz, Max Planck Institute for Coal Research.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards sponsored by Arthur C. Cope Fund, Carlos F. Barbas III, Scripps Research Institute; Paul J. Chirik, Cornell University; Victor J. Hruby, University of Arizona; William D. Jones, University of Rochester; Chaitan Khosla, Stanford University; Mohammad Movassaghi, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Nicos A. Petasis, University of Southern California; John A. Porco Jr., Boston University; David H. Sherman, University of Michigan; Erik J. Sorensen, Princeton University.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Brian M. Stoltz, California Institute of Technology.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Kenneth D. Karlin, Johns Hopkins University.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Richard J. Saykally, University of California, Berkeley.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry sponsored by Waters Corp., Peter B. Armentrout, University of Utah.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Kathlyn A. Parker, Stony Brook University.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public sponsored by ACS, Roald Hoffmann, Cornell University.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products sponsored by Givaudan, Peter Wipf, University of Pittsburgh.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Products sponsored by the Schering-Plough Research Institute, Choung U. Kim, Gilead Sciences.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Graham R. Fleming, University of California, Berkeley.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Morten P. Meldal, Carlsberg Laboratory, Copenhagen.

Claude S. Hudson Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry sponsored by National Starch & Chemical Co., Peter H. Seeberger, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., Milorad (Mike) P. Dudukovic, Washington University, St. Louis.

Nakanishi Prize sponsored by the Nakanishi Prize Endowment, JoAnne Stubbe, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry sponsored by Mallinckrodt Baker Inc., Laura A. Banaszynski (student), Rockefeller University and Thomas J. Wandless (preceptor), Stanford University.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Bernd Giese, University of Basel, Switzerland.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Cynthia M. Friend, Harvard University.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award sponsored by ACS, Glenn A. Crosby and Jane L. Crosby, Washington State University.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education sponsored by ACS, Henry W. Heikkinen, University of Northern Colorado.

Priestley Medal sponsored by ACS, M. Frederick Hawthorne, University of Missouri, Columbia.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Kenton J. Moody, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Jens K. NØrskov, Technical University of Denmark.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy sponsored by ACS, Paul F. Barbara, University of Texas, Austin.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Margaret M. Murnane and Henry Kapteyn, JILA, University of Colorado.