BASF And Belgians Target Plant Genetics

In the latest of three agreements signed this year, BASF Plant Science and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) will work together to research the genetic mechanisms that increase crop yield and tolerance for cold and drought. BASF will gain access to VIB expertise in functional and computational analysis of genetic networks. Under the agreement, researchers at CropDesign, a BASF subsidiary, will then test the research findings by using high-throughput screening to validate the effect of genetic modification on plants. The three-year project is cofunded by the Institute for the Promotion of Innovation by Science & Technology in Flanders.
