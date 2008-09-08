Bergman Medal To Barry Karger

BARRY L. KARGER founder of the Barnett Institute of Chemical & Biological Analysis at Northeastern University, has been awarded the 2008 Torbern Bergman Medal, given by the Analytical Division of the Swedish Chemical Society, in recognition of his fundamental and innovative scientific work that is essential for the development of separation science as a mature tool for the analysis of molecules of biological importance.
The medal, among the most prestigious analytical chemistry awards, honors scientists working to make a "paradigm shift in life science" through mass spectrometry. Karger's research focuses on the integration of modern separation systems with mass spectrometry for proteome and biomarker analysis.
