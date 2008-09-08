Boehringer Ingelheim Taps Chinese Supply

Boehringer Ingelheim and China's Hisoar have entered a production alliance by which Hisoar will begin producing pharmaceutical intermediates for the German drug firm at a new Chinese site in Chuannan, Zhejiang province, next year. Under the contract, Boehringer will provide know-how and technical support to Hisoar, which is investing in dedicated production capacity for the alliance. Boehringer will process Hisoar intermediates into active pharmaceutical ingredients at its own facilities in Europe and the U.S. According to Boehringer board member Hans-Jurgen Leuchs, the company is pursuing its first supply contract with a Chinese firm "to have in the future more flexibility, short production timelines, and an appropriate capacity for the continuously growing demand for Boehringer Ingelheim's medications."
