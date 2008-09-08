Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cagey Iron Reversibly Sequesters Molecules

September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A novel type of metal-organic cage that traps hydrophobic guest molecules can be reversibly opened, reports a group of researchers led by Jonathan R. Nitschke of the University of Cambridge and Kari Rissanen of the University of Jyväskylä, in Finland (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200803066). The cage self-assembles in water from 4,4′-diaminobiphenyl-2,2′-disulfonate and 2-formylpyridine, which covalently bind together and coordinate with iron(II) to form the edges of a tetrahedron with an iron atom at each apex. Once assembled, the cage can sequester cyclohexane or cyclopentane guest molecules. The researchers found that the cage can be opened up to release its guest by adding a flexible triamine, which displaces the rigid diamines that form the cage edges. That process irreversibly breaks up the cage into mononuclear iron complexes. Alternatively, the cage can be opened by lowering the pH of the solution; the cage re-forms when the solution is made basic again. The researchers propose that the iron cages can be used for drug delivery or as a means to sequester harmful hydrophobic molecules. They are now working to understand the potential reactivity of trapped guest molecules and looking into using longer diamines to make larger cages.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form flexible networks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Porous ionic liquid captures alcohols and CFCs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supramolecular transformer morphs into different shapes﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE