Call for nominations for Morley Medal

THE ACS CLEVELAND SECTION is soliciting nominations for the Edward W. Morley Medal, which recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration, public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress. The award includes a $2,000 honorarium.
Nominations should include a letter highlighting the significant contributions of the candidate and a curriculum vitae listing the candidate's education, professional experience and activities, awards and honors, offices held, and specifics on significant contributions.
The nomination packet should include a list of references, an evaluation of the nominee's achievements, and a list of the nominee's most noteworthy publications and patents. Seconding letters are suggested.
The area of eligibility includes those parts of the U.S. and Canada within about 250 miles of Cleveland.
Nominations should be sent (preferably electronically, in Word) to Kenneth W. Street, Cleveland Section Awards Committee, at kenneth.w.street@nasa.gov. His mailing address is NASA-GRC, MS 23-2, 21000 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland, OH 44135-3127.
The deadline for receipt of nominations is Nov. 19.
