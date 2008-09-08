Chevron Phillips Closing Puerto Rico Site

Chevron Phillips Chemical is closing its p-xylene plant in Guayama, P.R. The company is selling the facility to Louisiana Chemical Equipment and Louisiana Chemical Dismantling, which will dismantle and salvage the equipment there. The plant, which has 715 million lb per year of capacity, was constructed in 1967. It was idled in 2001 but has been running on a part-time basis since 2003.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter