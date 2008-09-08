Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chlorine Capacity To Grow

September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Commodity chemicals such as ethylene have received little investment in the U.S. recently, but not so for chlorine. Westlake Chemical will spend up to $300 million to build a new chlorine and caustic soda plant at its Geismar, La., site. The plant, which will have annual capacity for 250,000 metric tons of chlorine and 275,000 metric tons of caustic soda, is slated for completion in 2011. The company says the new plant will nearly double its chlorine capacity and further back-integrate its polyvinyl chloride business. The company is also expanding chlorine and PVC capacity in Calvert City, Ky. Shintech, meanwhile, is in the process of starting up the first phase of its new chlor-alkali complex in Plaquemine, La., which will give the company 500,000 metric tons of chlorine and 550,000 metric tons of caustic soda annual capacity, plus new ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride, and PVC capacity. In addition, Dow Chemical is building a new chlorine plant in Freeport, Texas, but the company will also close other Gulf Coast plants, leading to a net reduction in its capacity there.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shintech plans yet more polyvinyl chloride
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Westlake ups vinyls
Ineos And Sasol Move On U.S. Gulf Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE