Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

European Groups Team Up With IBM

September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The European Chemical Industry Council and five of its members—the chemical associations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.—have launched a new initiative, ReachLink, to facilitate the registration of chemicals under REACH, the European Union's program to register, evaluate, and authorize chemicals. Under REACH, around 30,000 substances will have to be registered with the European Chemicals Agency by 2018. Key to ReachLink is SIEFreach, a software tool developed by IBM to ease cooperation among companies that have been assigned to substance information exchange forums, or SIEFS. The forum concept was devised by the EU to minimize chemical testing, particularly on animals, by assigning all producers of a given chemical to one SIEF in which companies will exchange safety and toxicology data.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU database for hazardous waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Europe’s chemical industry learned to love REACH
Tool Aimed At Predicting Toxicity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE