Policy

Green Education

Online Green Chemistry Resources

September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Lots of online resources are available for educators who want to integrate green chemistry information and projects into their curriculum.

ACS Green Chemistry Institute

Information on books, online references, workshop information, and activities and experiments by grade level can be found here under the tab marked "Green Chemistry Education." A list of national and international schools with green chemistry programs is also available on the site.

Greener Education Materials (GEMs)

GEMs is a "living database" of green chemistry educational materials. Users can search by keyword or by categories such as chemistry concepts and laboratory techniques. The database is a collaborative process, relying on original published and unpublished submissions from chemical educators, researchers, and industrial scientists. The site has a Google map that shows the location and contact information for green chemistry educators and researchers around the world.

Carnegie Mellon Institute for Green Science

The institute is building a Web-based green chemistry curriculum that will be available to institutions, faculty, and students. The goal is to develop an online community for anyone who is interested in green chemistry and sustainability challenges. The site is expected to launch in 2009. More details can be found in the spring 2008 ACS Graduate Education Newsletter.

Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering

Education Supplement

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

The center is dedicated to advancing the theory and practice of green chemistry and green engineering. The center conducts projects in developing new science, technology, educational opportunities, and policies in order to broaden the adoption and implementation of green chemistry and green engineering.

