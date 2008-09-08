Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Methanobactin Redux

Revised structure reported for copper-binding peptide

by Celia Henry Arnaud
September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
The revised structure of the copper-binding portion of methanobactin contains oxygen (red) instead of nitrogen and a CH2 group (green) instead of an oxygen atom.
The revised structure of the copper-binding portion of methanobactin contains oxygen (red) instead of nitrogen and a CH2 group (green) instead of an oxygen atom.

USING NUCLEAR magnetic resonance spectroscopy and other methods, chemists have detected an error in, and have revised, the published structure of methanobactin, a copper-binding peptide used by methane-metabolizing bacteria (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja804747d). The new structure represents a significant finding because researchers are studying the methanotrophic bacteria that produce the peptide for their ability to remove methane, a greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere.

The bacteria use methanobactin to scavenge copper for use by particulate methane mono-oxygenase (pMMO), the enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of methane to methanol. The first report of the complete structure for methanobactin described it as a peptide with seven amino acids and two hydroxyimidazolate rings (C&EN, Sept. 13, 2004, page 24).

Now, a team led by Warren H. Gallagher of the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, reports that methanobactin contains oxazolone rings instead of hydroxyimidazolates and a 3-methylbutanoyl instead of an isopropyl ester.

David W. Graham, a professor of environmental engineering at the University of Newcastle, in England, and the leader of the team that originally reported the structure of methanobactin, says, "I had never been completely confident that we had the structure 100% correct because some of the elements were so unusual."

Gallagher and coworkers figured out something was amiss when they started looking at methanobactin with NMR spectroscopy. "The NMR pattern for one part of the molecule didn't match the published structure at all," Gallagher says. Simply swapping an isobutyl group for the isopropyl group would throw off the molecular weight, so the team started digging into the rest of the molecule for other possible errors. They realized that switching one nitrogen in each of the two hydroxyimidazolate rings to oxygen would balance the mass change.

Methanobactin "is the founding member of what I think is going to be a large and diverse family of copper chelators, so it is critical that we know its exact structure," says Amy C. Rosenzweig, a biochemistry professor at Northwestern University. "The newly reported oxazolone rings provide some clues into methanobactin biosynthesis."

The revisions suggest possible pathways for synthesizing methanobactin. "The oxazolones we're proposing are closely related to oxazolines," Gallagher says. "The chemistry of how they might be formed from amino acids is much more straightforward."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Missing pieces of natural product synthesis found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Straightening out natural products’ stereochemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Straightening out natural products’ stereochemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE